Wings of high-flying ministers clipped under new rules
The wings of high-flying ministers have been clipped under new rules barring them from flying first class and taking their spouses on unlimited international trips. Cabinet ministers and their deputies will also no longer be allowed to splurge on luxury cars procured with taxpayers' money. This is according to public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who outlined details of the revised ministerial handbook to be implemented after the May elections.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.