ZACP is the new political party in SA, and its logo is a purple cow

A new political party, called the ZACP Capitalist Party of South Africa and whose logo is a purple cow, was launched at the Rand Club in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The party was founded by ten people who describe themselves as "positive disruptors" and who believe their innovative thinking could find solutions to many of South Africa's problems. The ten founders are: Kanthan Pillay, Roman Cabanac, Neo Kuaho, Gideon Joubert, Unathi Kwaza, Duncan McLeod, Sindile Vabaza, Louis Nel, Katlego Mabusela and Dumo Denga.

"It is time to put an end to the tyranny of incompetence," Pillay said at its launch in Johannesburg.

"We need to fix this and the only way to fix this is for those of us who actually know how to make things work stand up and say, 'get out of the way, we’ve got this'," Pillay said.

Pillay said South Africa was a capitalist country, adding that "capitalism has unleashed the biggest wave of prosperity in the history of the human race".