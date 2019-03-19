ANC parly list contains 20% of youth - Ronald Lamola

ANC member of the national executive committee (NEC) Ronald Lamola has defended the list of people nominated for parliament after the general elections in May.

The list, which has come under scrutiny for not having enough fresh blood, boasts a lot of old faces who have had their fair share of controversy.

Names that have sparked public outcry include those of environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and minister of women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini, among others.

Gigaba, whose possible close links to the controversial Gupta brothers, was a subject of a parliamentary committee on home affairs report released yesterday. The report found that the early naturalisation of Ajay Gupta's mother and wife was illegal as only his two children met requirements.

In an interview with Sowetan yesterday, Lamola said although not completely satisfied with the number of young people on the list, the agreed target was to have at least 20% of young blood, which has been achieved.

"For me, I feel that I represent a generation and it's a generational triumph for us that at least we have been included and we have got a responsibility and that is why I accepted," said Lamola, adding there are a lot of young people on the list for deployment to National Assembly.