DA wants Ramaphosa to reject SABC board nominees

The DA did not support the appointment of another candidate, David Maimela, saying he is a well-known ANC activist who would not be non-partisan as an SABC non-executive director.

Maimela is also a former president of SASCO, an ANC-aligned student organisation.

The EFF's Nazier Paulsen said they also did not support the appointment of Cooper and Maimela.

"If this parliament continues to recommend compromised individuals, we will once again sit with an SABC that's unable to live up to its mandate.

"We do not believe that some of the individuals here have the will and capacity to fix the SABC. We therefore reject this report," he said.

The IFP's Liezl van der Merwe said her party also did not support the report from the communications portfolio committee. She said it was regrettable that very few media industry experts made themselves available for the SABC board positions.

Van der Merwe said this was a clear indication that media professionals were avoiding the SABC because they didn't want to take orders from ANC politicians.

"One of the clearest indications that the so-called new dawn ANC still regards the SABC as a state broadcaster, came when one of the ANC MPs, during the interview process, kept on asking the candidates how they would ensure that the SABC told the good story of the ANC government over the past 25 years. Clearly no one gave that MP the memo, that in fact, that's the mandate of the GCIS and not a public broadcaster," she said.