Record 48 parties on the ballot paper for national elections in SA

South Africans will get to choose from a record 48 parties for the national elections on May 8.

The Independent Electoral Commissions’s (IEC) chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, announced on Wednesday that there are 19 more political parties contesting the 2019 national elections than there were in the last elections in 2014.

In provincial elections, Gauteng is the most contested, with 36 parties on the ballot paper, he said.

Mamabolo said the Northern Cape has the least number of political parties contesting, with just 21 vying for votes there.

“We will be printing over 50 million ballot papers, using about 40 tons of paper, and the ballot production process will take about 14 days” he said.