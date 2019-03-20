'You want the lights back on, vote out ANC,' Mmusi Maimane tells voters
DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday took full advantage of the power crisis engulfing the country by urging voters to snub the ANC on May 8.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Maimane said SA had a choice to either save Eskom or lose the country.
He was speaking after unveiling the DA's latest poster on Eskom outside its head office at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill.
The poster, facing the entrance of Megawatt Park, simply says: "Keep the lights on."
"The ANC thinks of itself as a party that must be absolved of responsibility of load-shedding. They brought it to our country, they looted," said Maimane.
"If you want to keep the lights on, remove the ANC," said Maimane.
This comes as the country battles with stage 4 load-shedding which has seen blackouts of up to four hours since last weekend.
Maimane slammed the ANC for aiming to please unions who are in alliance with the party through Cosatu.
He called for a national day of action next week Friday for South Africans to make their grievance over the power cuts heard.
Maimane said the DA wants Eskom split into two and for municipalities to be allowed to buy power from independent producers.
He said it's time that unions used the power they have in the ANC to ensure the country's power supply.
Maimane played down fears of job losses should Eskom be unbundled, saying reskilling of workers would prevent this.