'Nomvula Mokonyane sold out for braai packs and Johnnie Walker', says Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane used his Human Rights Day speech on Thursday to bash the ruling ANC, telling Bekkersdal residents that the governing party cannot be trusted to improve their lives.

Addressing a Human Rights Day rally in the Tambo informal settlement in Bekkersdal, Maimane said the ANC was not doing anything to solve the problems of South Africans, instead the party was becoming a problem to the citizens.

"They can’t secure human rights. How do you have rights when you are hungry? When you don’t have a job, you don’t have dignity," said Maimane.

"There can be no human rights without jobs. How can you have a right to dignity when your child can’t go to school when it’s that time of the month, they can’t get sanitary towels?” he said.

He said families could not have dignity when they were living in single-room houses with four children.