Stand up to greedy and selfish officials, Zweli Mkhize tells residents

ANC national executive member and national minister of coperative governance and traditional affairs Zweli Mkhize has urged communities, in pursuit of good governance, to exercise their rights by standing up against greedy and selfish government officials.

He was speaking in the Moses Mabhida region on Human Rights Day on Thursday in commemoration of the Sharpville massacre in which 67 people who were marching against dompass were killed by the apartheid government.

Addressing a multi-faith prayer service in Mpophomeni township in Howick outside Pietermaritzburg, Mkhize said standing up against greedy and selfish government officials would promote good governance.

"We need to stand up to those are in positions so that they can respect their positions so that there is good governance. This will ensure that a person who is presiding over a government institution would know that they are presiding over the heritage of the people who are suffering so that they don't end up being greedy and selfish.