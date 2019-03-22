DISPATCH DIALOGUES: Battle of the Manifestos

This election manifesto dialogue is a platform where party leaders can share their perspectives and their vision for South Africa in the lead-up to the 2019 elections.

Please join us for an Election Manifesto Dialogue where the main political parties in the province will tell us why we should vote for them in the upcoming general elections.

The debate takes place at Calvary Christian Church in Quigney, East London on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 at 6 for 6.30pm, with dialogue moderator Dr Somadoda Fikeni hosting the proceedings.