Would you vote ANC for R20? Viral Gwede Mantashe joke has tweeps deep in the feels
With a little more than one month to go until South Africans head to the polls on May 8, the ANC is pulling out all the stops to ensure it wins the elections.
On Saturday, Gwede Mantashe, the minister of mineral resources, was on a campaign trail in Deben, in the Northern Cape, where he interacted with community members during a door-to-door campaign.
What caught the most attention was a video in which Mantashe jokingly asked if a woman would vote ANC if he gave her R20.
#ANC chair Gwede Mantashe having to work hard to get people to vote for his party here in Deben. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/bIKp1YWYpb— Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) March 23, 2019
The woman said she did not vote, before she lamented that she pays R20 for water, yet gets R16 worth. After the woman shot down Mantashe's offer, he said, "So you don't sell your vote?"
Reacting to the video, some said Mantashe must retire, while others did not get the joke and disapproved of him using an "elderly woman" to get votes.
Here are some of the reactions:
Shame, he nearly concussed that poor woman with his #anc gravy fattened belly.— Safazz (@SaffaZimbo) March 23, 2019
@MYANC is abusing its elders... Mantashe is tired man... He must go rest??♂️— William Selapa (@SelapaSelapa) March 23, 2019
Do you think he was joking? Gwede Mantashe asks woman if she'll vote "for him" if he gives her R20. He was speaking in Afrikaans, so many won't understand what he was saying. @COPE_SA Investigate please? https://t.co/ErZztlAYmD— Mári (@Dijzeltweet) March 25, 2019
R20 bathong leadership ya ANC joh. pic.twitter.com/ylYSW7C1hD— Yvonne (@Yvonne92746237) March 24, 2019