Would you vote ANC for R20? Viral Gwede Mantashe joke has tweeps deep in the feels

With a little more than one month to go until South Africans head to the polls on May 8, the ANC is pulling out all the stops to ensure it wins the elections.

On Saturday, Gwede Mantashe, the minister of mineral resources, was on a campaign trail in Deben, in the Northern Cape, where he interacted with community members during a door-to-door campaign.

What caught the most attention was a video in which Mantashe jokingly asked if a woman would vote ANC if he gave her R20.