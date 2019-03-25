Politics

Would you vote ANC for R20? Viral Gwede Mantashe joke has tweeps deep in the feels

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 25 March 2019
Minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe on the campaign trail in the Northern Cape on Saturday, ahead of the May 8 national elections.
Image: Twitter/ANC

With a little more than one month to go until South Africans head to the polls on May 8, the ANC is pulling out all the stops to ensure it wins the elections.

On Saturday, Gwede Mantashe, the minister of mineral resources, was on a campaign trail in Deben, in the Northern Cape, where he interacted with community members during a door-to-door campaign.

What caught the most attention was a video in which Mantashe jokingly asked if a woman would vote ANC if he gave her R20.

The woman said she did not vote, before she lamented that she pays R20 for water, yet gets R16 worth. After the woman shot down Mantashe's offer, he said, "So you don't sell your vote?"

Reacting to the video, some said Mantashe must retire, while others did not get the joke and disapproved of him using an "elderly woman" to get votes.

Here are some of the reactions:

