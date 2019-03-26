WATCH | Gwede Mantashe contradicts Ramaphosa: 'nine wasted years is a myth'

Zuma hit back at the claims shortly after they were made and Ramaphosa later said the ANC had "moved SA forward in a meaningful way" over the past few years.

Speaking at a rally in the Northern Cape at the weekend Gwede once again addressed the issue and called the nine wasted years idea "a myth".

"The nine wasted years are a myth. Over the past nine years, it was under the leadership of president Jacob Zuma that there was a stronger focus on education. We split education into basic education and higher education, and that focus improved our performance.

"We must tick that is not wasted. Access to ARVs, a war against HIV/Aids was intensified under this leadership. We can list them: health, education, agriculture. You can say the past four years were difficult. That problem is what we call a desert in the journey and we'll never destroy ourselves because of what we call a patch of a desert."