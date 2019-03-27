Indians need to 'rework their mentality' about African people, Malema says at KZN rally

“They are paid nothing by the fellow South Africans who happen to be of Indian descent. Those people must know that for us to build unity among black people, the Indian community must rework their mentality that they are closer to whiteness. They are not closer to whiteness, they are black.

"We are all victims of apartheid, we were all exploited by apartheid. Our Indians must accept that without unity of purpose among Africans and Indians, the white minority will continue to exploit us. We are saying to them: Pay our people proper salaries. Don't pay them with food, don't pay them with groceries, don't pay them with old clothes, old klere – we don't [want] our people paid peanuts,” he said.

He got the crowd cheering when he slated the ANC for thinking it could solve the country's problems by handing out T-shirts bearing the faces of struggle icons – something he reportedly also spoke about during the party's Limpopo rally on Saturday.