ATM shows its muscle in Ngqeleni

The recently formed African Transformation Movement (ATM) has made an impressive electoral debut.Underlining the party’s intention to make its mark at the May 8 elections, the ATM outclassed both the UDM and EFF by securing the second-highest number of votes in a by-election in Ngqeleni.

