ATM shows its muscle in Ngqeleni
The recently formed African Transformation Movement (ATM) has made an impressive electoral debut.Underlining the party’s intention to make its mark at the May 8 elections, the ATM outclassed both the UDM and EFF by securing the second-highest number of votes in a by-election in Ngqeleni.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.