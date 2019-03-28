Mzwanele Manyi's party polls 30% in by-election, thrashing UDM and EFF

Mzwanele Manyi's African Transformation Movement (ATM) winning 30% in a municipal by-election in the Eastern Cape has the would-be MP grinning and others pondering.

The ATM won 30% of the votes in Nyandeni ward 21 on Wednesday. .

The ward covers largely Ngqeleni and surrounding towns about 30km east of Mthatha.

A by-election is an election which happens in a municipality whenever a vacancy is created between general municipal elections every five years.