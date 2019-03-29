Ex-member suing DA weeps at court
Former DA member Ntombentle Rulumeni, who is suing the party for R10m for allegedly being interviewed inside a toilet for a council post, broke down and cried outside the East London high court on Thursday.
Former DA member Ntombentle Rulumeni, who is suing the party for R10m for allegedly being interviewed inside a toilet for a council post, broke down and cried outside the East London high court on Thursday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.