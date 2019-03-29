Minister’s alarm over new TB cases
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced at the World TB Day commemoration in Mdantsane on Thursday that out of 97,000 people screened for tuberculosis (TB) in the Eastern Cape, 376 had tested positive in the last 26 days.
