ANC sidelines Jacob Zuma over Cyril Ramaphosa 'contest'

"The leadership wants to dispel the notion that Cyril cannot campaign in KZN, that it's only Zuma who can do it here. The PEC has to make it clear that Cyril is the president," a PEC member said.

Another PEC member said: "It's about giving leadership space and demonstrating that KZN is part of one ANC. We are not running a parallel structure here and we cannot have a president of the ANC who looks weak, like in some places he needs his predecessor to campaign for him. It is not a PEC decision or resolution but everyone knows that Ramaphosa should have space to campaign."

Another insider said: "There are people in the province who still act like Zuma is the president and they have used their proximity to him to undermine campaigns and unity in the province, hence the line must be clear."

Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela referred specific questions to ANC leaders.

"Former ANC president comrade Jacob Zuma, as a disciplined cadre of the movement, continues to campaign for the ANC," he said.

ANC national spokesperson Dakota Legoete said Luthuli House was not involved in muting Zuma.

"It's not like he is being removed from the campaign; he is part of the campaign as well as all other former presidents."

Legoete conceded Zuma was "strong on the ground", hence he was prominent in various institutions of higher learning "to help us in the SRC elections".

"Last month I was with him in the West Rand, we even attended a Methodist church service as part of our campaigning. We did door-to-door but the face of the elections campaign is Cyril Ramaphosa," he said.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said Zuma, as an ex officio national executive member, did not need a specific invitation because he had a right and a responsibility to participate in electioneering. "He requested to be given time off last month. We are going to be campaigning with him in April, he is going to be visible."