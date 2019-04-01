ATM cries foul in ward 21 election

The African Transformation Movement has lodged a dispute with the electoral commission over a by-election in Ngqeleni’s ward 21 last week. The ANC retained the ward in a landslide victory. The ATM came second, beating the UDM and EFF on territory that is home to ATM founder Apostle Caesar Nongqunda.

