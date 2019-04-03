Politics

Tito Mboweni buys a copy of Magashule expose and will make 'his own conclusions'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 03 April 2019
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will not be influenced by the book title 'Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture', preferring to arrive at his own conclusions.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has bought himself a copy of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, which was released on Sunday.

Mboweni took to Twitter to share the news with his followers, and if his tweet is anything to go by, he's starting off the read on a bad note. Mboweni said he believes the book's title forces the reader to agree with the author's conclusions and point of view.

His followers took to the comments to disagree with him saying the title of the book is only reflective of the contents.

Through a series of allegations, the book places ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the centre of state capture in the Free State.

Magashule has said he is exploring his legal options in the wake of the claims. 

