Tito Mboweni buys a copy of Magashule expose and will make 'his own conclusions'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has bought himself a copy of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, which was released on Sunday.

Mboweni took to Twitter to share the news with his followers, and if his tweet is anything to go by, he's starting off the read on a bad note. Mboweni said he believes the book's title forces the reader to agree with the author's conclusions and point of view.