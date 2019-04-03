Tito Mboweni buys a copy of Magashule expose and will make 'his own conclusions'
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has bought himself a copy of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, which was released on Sunday.
Mboweni took to Twitter to share the news with his followers, and if his tweet is anything to go by, he's starting off the read on a bad note. Mboweni said he believes the book's title forces the reader to agree with the author's conclusions and point of view.
I must say that from a conceptual and intellectual viewpoint, I find books which force me to agree with the author’s conclusions a priori very disappointing. Tell the story and let me conclude in my own understanding of the facts. pic.twitter.com/NzKibNIdec— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 2, 2019
His followers took to the comments to disagree with him saying the title of the book is only reflective of the contents.
The title of a book explains the ideas contained within. It does not have to be ‘objective’.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) April 2, 2019
In this case, Myburgh is telling you that his hypothesis is that Magashule runs a gangster state and is involved in state capture. The book itself will then make the case.
Sir, you don't need to even read these books nowadays, just look around you in every town and city, and witness the wholesale corruption going on.— Peterj (@Peterjrd98) April 2, 2019
In that case minisiter Madiba would have as his title "Long walk";— MySA?? (@linley_sa) April 2, 2019
Alan Paton : "Cry"
Tolstoy: "&"
Sometimes there needs to be a bit of a clue about whats going on in the book.
How does any book "force you to accept the author's POV". Just read it and draw your own conclusions surely??— Paul Volker - CFP (@PaulVolkerSA) April 2, 2019
It doesn't force you to agree. The content is the basis for the title but at least there is a basis. It is the ANC who forces you to agree by concluding it is fake news without even reading it, i.e. no basis— richardwalsh70 (@richardwalsh70) April 2, 2019
Through a series of allegations, the book places ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the centre of state capture in the Free State.
Magashule has said he is exploring his legal options in the wake of the claims.