ANC's 'racial nationalism' creates environment for xenophobia: IRR

Political leaders and all South Africans must take a firm public stand against xenophobia and reject the racial nationalism that underpins it.

This is the view of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) following an attack on foreigners in Durban last week.

About 100 Malawians fled to the Sydenham police station in Durban when their unemployed neighbours in the Burnwood informal settlement kicked down their doors and forced them out of their homes. No one was injured or assaulted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned their behaviour and called on law enforcement agencies to identify the perpetrators and bring them to book.