Hlaudi Motsoeneng fights to have his manifesto launch broadcast live on SABC TV

African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng says a decision by the SABC not to flight the party’s manifesto launch live on air is “stupidity” and a disservice to the people of South Africa.

Motsoeneng, a former SABC COO turned politician, on Saturday served the public broadcaster with an urgent court application to provide live coverage of the party’s manifesto launch on SABC 2 and SABC News Channel 404 on DStv.

In a statement, SABC group executive of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni said the position of the SABC was that that ACM’s manifesto launch would be covered by its news division as a news story.

“The SABC has not provided live coverage of manifesto launches of any of the new and existing parties with no representation in parliament,” she said.

However Motsoeneng said the SABC, under his leadership, was forced by the courts to treat all political parties equitably and that each broadcasting service should be consistent in its treatment of contesting parties.