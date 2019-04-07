WATCH | PAC: Sanlam, MBSA must pay for supporting apartheid
It was a packed house at East London’s Uloyiso Community Church on Saturday as the PAC launched its provincial manifesto ahead of the national and provincial elections in May.
It was a packed house at East London’s Uloyiso Community Church on Saturday as the PAC launched its provincial manifesto ahead of the national and provincial elections in May.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.