LISTEN | Ace Magashule 'took bribe of R1m a month' from Rajesh Gupta: Mxolisi Dukwana

Dukwana, who said he refused the offer, was fired from his post in 2012 by Magashule, who was premier of the Free State at the time. A book released last week by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh implicates Magashule in a string of other illicit dealings during his time as premier. The Guptas, who are friends of former President Jacob Zuma, have denied any wrongdoing.

On Sunday, the ANC issued a statement saying that the allegations in the book were an attempt to deface the party before the May 8 general election. The organisation now plans to retract the statement, Legoete told radio station Cape Talk on Wednesday. In an interview with broadcaster eNCA, Magashule said he would sue the author of the book because it was full of “lies”.

Bloomberg