WATCH | Gangster State author breaks down Magashule corruption claims
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule continues to feel the punch in the wake of claims made about him in a damning book by author and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
Myburgh spoke to TimesLIVE about the cost of the alleged state capture claims involving Magashule made in his book.
PODCAST: Listen to commentary on the issue.
Magashule has said he will be taking the matter to court, a move welcomed by the author as he says the book is based on fact and credible evidence.
In an interview on eNCA on Thursday, Magashule said that he was a credible leader.
"I was one of the most democratic leaders. This book is talking about my struggle credentials," he said.