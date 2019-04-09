DA accuses ANC and EFF of violating bylaws

The DA in Buffalo City Metro has accused the ANC and EFF of breaking municipal bylaws because the parties’ election posters have been pasted on public and private properties. The city confirmed on Monday that at least one party, even though BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya would not name and shame it, had been warned about violating bylaws.

