DA accuses ANC and EFF of violating bylaws
The DA in Buffalo City Metro has accused the ANC and EFF of breaking municipal bylaws because the parties’ election posters have been pasted on public and private properties. The city confirmed on Monday that at least one party, even though BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya would not name and shame it, had been warned about violating bylaws.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .