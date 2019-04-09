Integrity committee to decide if anyone on ANC list must step aside, says Mbalula
ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula says none of the ANC candidates for the national assembly contravene electoral laws.
Mbalula, however, said the party did admit that the integrity of some of its candidates may be compromised and hence the ANC had called on its integrity committee to step in.
He said if the committee found against certain candidates and recommended that they step aside, that would be implemented.
Mbalula, who he himself was in December found guilty by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of violating the executive members’ ethics code, was addressing a media briefing at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.
"There are issues of integrity which the integrity committee as the ethical committee of the ANC will have to deal with," he said.
"The people who are in the list of the ANC are not in contravention of the electoral laws as it stands but we, however, have to address issues of integrity.
"Should the integrity committee arrive at a conclusion that certain people on the list, out of its own determination scientifically, must step aside, the ANC would have spoken and that is the course of action we have undertaken.
"The ANC list is not cast in stone. If there are serious matters that the integrity committee says requires people to step aside, they will step aside," he added.