Integrity committee to decide if anyone on ANC list must step aside, says Mbalula

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula says none of the ANC candidates for the national assembly contravene electoral laws.

Mbalula, however, said the party did admit that the integrity of some of its candidates may be compromised and hence the ANC had called on its integrity committee to step in.

He said if the committee found against certain candidates and recommended that they step aside, that would be implemented.

Mbalula, who he himself was in December found guilty by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of violating the executive members’ ethics code, was addressing a media briefing at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.