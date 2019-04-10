Blade cuts down ANCYL group for disrupting Ace Magashule book launch

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has hit out at ANCYL members from the Free State who interrupted the book launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh, "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture" on Tuesday evening.

Nzimande used the event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the assassination of SACP leader Chris Hani on Wednesday to call out the Fezile Dabi branch members to not trample on freedom of expression.

“This book of late about our SG... they have a right to raise objections and criticise that book, we give them that.But they have no right in our name to go and disrupt the launch of the book and also threaten to burn the book,” said Nzimande.

He added that the incident was a lesson as the alliance partners had allowed too many wrongs to happen on the basis that people are pursuing the right cause. Nzimande said such a situation should never be allowed and was pleased that the ANC called those disrupters to order.

“They have no right to do so; that is wrong and we are glad the ANC has condemned that [incident] because that is taking us back to the dark ages. Fighting for the right thing must not allow people to do wrong things,” he added.