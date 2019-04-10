'Your new dawn is showing you flames': six explosive Malema quotes
EFF leader Julius Malema has told journalists that the party is a well-oiled machine that is ready to govern.
Malema spoke about land expropriation, Cyril Ramaphosa and the protests which disrupted the Gangster State book launch on Tuesday.
Here are six explosive quotes from the meeting.
Land expropriation
"Anyone who compensates for the expropriation of land is a sellout, black or white. In South Africa, we are expropriating the land and giving it to the state, to be the custodian of the land. The land shall be expropriated, and the state shall be the custodian."
Malema: There is nothing special about white farmers and white people. pic.twitter.com/t3rGv8rkB2— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) April 10, 2019
Gangster state
"The burning of the Gangster State book is unacceptable. It doesn't matter how strongly we might disagree with the author. That is being anti-intellectual."
Malema says the ANC “UDF cabal” may be behind #GangsterState book. pic.twitter.com/8PFvXZ1ZCW— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) April 10, 2019
New dawn
"Your new dawn is showing you flames, literally. It's now burning books and your charming president has not said anything so far. It is the same new dawn which released a statement on Ace and later withdrew it."
Malema says the #AlexTotalShutdown is ANC-sponsored as part of their election campaign strategy but “is going to backfire” pic.twitter.com/PBwRgeRuby— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) April 10, 2019
Cyril won't last
"Cyril won't finish his term of office. If he dares remove [state capture implicated ANC members] from the list, like he did in Limpopo removing elected people because of VBS, he will not last. They have gone to ground now. They are working the branches now. The conference will take place in June 2020 and he won't come back, I can tell you now."
We are better than the ANC
"There is nothing that the ANC does that we don't do. We are taking them on toe to toe. Even in billboards, we are better than them. We bought a building with basement in Ghandi Square in less than five years. We bought a house in Sandton in less than five years."
We are solid
"No worker has not been paid in the EFF, no office has not had stationery, we are running solid machinery. We are well prepared for the national elections."
Malema says the EFF will never go into a coalition with the DA again pic.twitter.com/he87D6vSin— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) April 10, 2019
The EFF held a media briefing on April 10 2019 at which its leader, Julius Malema, highlighted a number of issues heading toward the elections, including the Alexandra protests and the disruption of Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book launch.