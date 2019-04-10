'Your new dawn is showing you flames': six explosive Malema quotes

EFF leader Julius Malema has told journalists that the party is a well-oiled machine that is ready to govern.

Malema spoke about land expropriation, Cyril Ramaphosa and the protests which disrupted the Gangster State book launch on Tuesday.

Here are six explosive quotes from the meeting.

Land expropriation

"Anyone who compensates for the expropriation of land is a sellout, black or white. In South Africa, we are expropriating the land and giving it to the state, to be the custodian of the land. The land shall be expropriated, and the state shall be the custodian."