Coalition rule is the future, says DA leader Maimane

Coalition governments are the future of the country, otherwise a one-party state will further entrench state capture.

This is the view of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who said he was ready to govern through coalitions after the elections but warned that through experience, that kind of governments needed an agenda.

"Coalitions are the future, we have learnt valuable lessons after local government elections where we are governing through coalitions.

"There must be shared principles and agenda that all parties agree to when they enter into coalitions," he said.

The DA is governing the City of Joburg and the City of Tshwane through coalitions after there was no outright winner during the 2016 local government elections. He said in Nelson Mandela Bay, there was a party that was forcing them to hire their friends after entering into a coalition.

Maimane said although Solly Msimanga was no longer mayor of the City of Tshwane, with time the public would realise his decision to fight the multi-million rand contract given to GladAfrica was right.