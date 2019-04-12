Two dead, 21 schools closed, 20 arrested as service delivery protests rock Western Cape

Beside the disruption to schooling, there disruptions reported at health-care facilities.

"The provincial department of health reports that the Nomzamo Community Day Centre in Strand is still closed as staff are unable to get to work. This means that the 375 patients that frequent this facility daily are not able to receive necessary services.

"[On Thursday], the EMS were challenged in transferring patients from primary health care facilities to hospital, while the Khayelitsha Hospital had to function on skeleton staff. I commend the staff of our public facilities, who, despite all the difficulties, kept services going at the hospital," Winde added.

He said at least 20 protesters had been arrested in Lwandle.

"I call on the police to bring this same energy to arresting the instigators of yesterday's Khayelitsha protests," Winde said.