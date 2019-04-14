Politics

Ace Magashule's poll 'contribution' is buying votes, says DA

By ZIMASA MATIWANE AND QAANITAH HUNTER - 14 April 2019
Ace Magashule was filmed giving R400 to a woman while visiting her home during door-to-door campaigning.
Image: Alon Skuy

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could find himself in hot water after he was filmed giving cash to a woman while on the campaign trail.

On Saturday Magashule was filmed giving R400 to a woman in Philippi, Cape Town, while visiting her home during door-to-door campaigning. He saw there was no food in her fridge.

The DA has since laid a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), calling it a case of "cash for votes", which would contravene the Electoral Act.

WATCH | Ace Magashule gives woman R400 after inspecting her empty fridge on ANC campaign trail

The ANC's door-to-door campaign ahead of the elections saw the party's secretary general, Ace Magashule, in Philippi, Cape Town, this weekend.
