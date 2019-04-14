Ace Magashule's poll 'contribution' is buying votes, says DA

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could find himself in hot water after he was filmed giving cash to a woman while on the campaign trail.

On Saturday Magashule was filmed giving R400 to a woman in Philippi, Cape Town, while visiting her home during door-to-door campaigning. He saw there was no food in her fridge.

The DA has since laid a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), calling it a case of "cash for votes", which would contravene the Electoral Act.

