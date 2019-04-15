HolaMatamela: President Cyril Ramaphosa engages SA on Twitter

“I’m delighted to be in a position to answer questions, especially from young people. My office tells me when you speak to me you will say #HolaMatamela,” Ramaphosa tweeted.

Within minutes, Twitter users had already taken to his timeline.

The first to address the president was Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

In one question, Ramaphosa was asked whether politicians do in fact only flock to townships around election time.

"Do you think politicians spend enough time in townships in between elections? Are we ALL too far removed?"

Ramaphosa replied: "To be honest, we do not spend nearly enough time in our townships and villages; we go there when we engage in political work and government work. We need much more time to spend on the ground with our people."