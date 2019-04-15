'It's a crisis,' says Helen Zille about SA’s electricity situation

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille did not mince her words while speaking about the national electricity situation at the Electricity Summit in Cape Town on Monday.

"We have a crisis," Zille said. "It is anything but under control, and the most important thing that we have to do is convey honest information to people about where we stand."

Industry experts discussed ways to address the electricity crisis in South Africa that worsened between March 14 and March 23 when stage 4 load-shedding was put in place.

The event brought together members of the Western Cape provincial government, the public and the industry, notably Eskom.