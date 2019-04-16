WATCH | Coalitions work - Maimane

"Coalitions work and after the May 8 elections, I want a coalition that is going to remove the ANC."

This was DA leader Mmusi Maimane's message to residents in Motherwell on Tuesday as part of his kasi-to-kasi tour in the Nelson Mandela Bay.

"We want a coalition that will work and create jobs for people , a coalition that will provide jobs and not jobs for friends

"The people here tell me say that the [ward] councillor hires workers based on their parties.

"He asks people to take out their membership cards. I have a message to the councillor here that whether you learnt that from [president Cyril] Ramaphosa or province, we are here to tell you that we're going to root out corruption," Maimane said.