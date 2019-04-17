Cyril Ramaphosa warns Julius Malema's hometown not to vote for 'smaller parties'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned the residents of Polokwane not to vote for smaller parties who claim "they are the incoming government".

In an apparent jab at his political rival Julius Malema's EFF in the latter’s home town of Seshego, Ramaphosa discouraged the crowd against voting for "smaller parties who say they are going to lead".

Malema has famously regarded his party as the incoming government, but Ramaphosa threw water on this claim, telling ANC supporters that only his party had the know-how to govern South Africa.

"No other smaller party has the experience to take the country forward," Ramaphosa said in vernacular.