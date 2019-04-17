WATCH | Corruption, free education and a new dawn - 2019 election adverts

After months of campaigning for the 2019 general elections on May 8, political parties have been releasing their election adverts, all with the hope of winning the hearts of South Africans.

Official opposition the Democratic Alliance is the latest party to release their advert and it has received major reaction from the public with some praising it and others saying they weren't sold.

The ad tackles South Africa's transition from 1994 to 2019, corruption, poverty and load-shedding.