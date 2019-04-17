WATCH | Corruption, free education and a new dawn - 2019 election adverts
After months of campaigning for the 2019 general elections on May 8, political parties have been releasing their election adverts, all with the hope of winning the hearts of South Africans.
Official opposition the Democratic Alliance is the latest party to release their advert and it has received major reaction from the public with some praising it and others saying they weren't sold.
The ad tackles South Africa's transition from 1994 to 2019, corruption, poverty and load-shedding.
On the 8th of May 2019, we have a choice.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 15, 2019
Either we stay on this path, or we make a change for the better. Only you can #BringChange!
WATCH and RETWEET - This is the real South Africa:
EFF
A higher minimum wage, land, racism and free education are at the top of the EFF's visual media campaign advert. The party has long advocated for the insourcing of workers at various institutions and also covers this issue in their advert.
The background theme song Zizojika izinto, which means "things will change", encapsulates the party's mission.
[Must Watch] #EFFAdvert for Television and visual social media #OurLandAndJobsNow #VoteEFF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 10, 2019
ANC
Unlike the EFF and the DA, the ANC produced a series of adverts in which state capture, corruption, the new dawn and the party's renewal are addressed. "We are stepping into the new dawn to correct the mistakes of the past, so we can grow South Africa together."
An elderly lady, Francina, says she will vote for the ANC because she is an RDP beneficiary and her orphaned grandchildren are beneficiaries of social grants.
Hannah is voting ANC on May 8 because young people like her now have more education opportunities.— #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 10, 2019
Watch all the new ads on YouTube: https://t.co/0mrVr0DWJX#VoteANC pic.twitter.com/D1EtfpRUvV
Francina is voting for the ANC on May 8 because she's able to live in her own home & her grandchildren can access social grants.— #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 10, 2019
