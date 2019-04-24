ATM scrap over ANC ‘pawn’
Ex-member accused of pushing ANC agenda after bid to alter election list
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the province has accused former member Buyisile Ngqulwana of being an ANC pawn used to sow divisions in the party.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.