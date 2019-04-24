BEE a scam benefiting Luthuli House comrades and friends: Tony Leon

Former DA leader Tony Leon has lamented the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policy of the ANC government as "a scam" that only benefits those connected to ANC leadership.

Leon said this while campaigning for the DA in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

"I have not met many people on the ground who have benefited from BEE. I, however, know a lot of people in Luthuli House and their relatives and friends who benefit from BEE," said Leon.

"I have been in many places, seen BEE beneficiaries, and I think in many ways it is a scam."