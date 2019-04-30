Election poll predicts controversial 11% drop in ANC support

A poll conducted by the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) predicts a massive drop in national support for the ruling ANC and spells trouble for the DA in the Western Cape.

On a 71.9% turnout scenario, the ANC will get 51% of the national vote in the general elections on May 8, the IRR poll states - compared with 62.15% in 2014.

But the pollsters have been swiftly criticised by observers.

Economic analyst Russell Lamberti commented: "IRR poll quite a bombshell - almost too much to believe ... Gotta say that the plummet in the ANC numbers in the IRR poll has to raise serious sampling questions. Big test for IRR polling cred now."