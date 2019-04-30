State capture, billboard controversy & VBS: scandals plaguing election campaigns

While the ANC, DA and the EFF have been campaigning hard ahead of the upcoming general elections on May 8, their bids to get South Africans to vote for them have not been entirely smooth.

Here's a wrap of three scandals that plagued the top three:

DA - 'The ANC is killing us' billboard

The official opposition was accused of insensitive and of cheap politicking after putting up a campaign billboard with the names of the Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients who died, the Marikana massacre victims and Michael Komape, who died in a pit toilet in Limpopo.

The billboard was headlined "The ANC is killing us" and stirred emotions. It was widely criticised on social media before being torn down shortly after it had been erected.

In an attempt to self-correct, Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga placed a label which said "ANC does not care about South Africans" over the names of the victims.