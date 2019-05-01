WATCH | Worker's Day celebrations in Mthatha
Supporters of the ANC alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP gathered at WSU's stadium in Mthatha to celebrate Worker's Day.
The crowds of people are demanded that the delegates moved from their shaded tents and sit in front of them, in the sun.
Delegates include ANC NEC member Dr Hlengiwe Mkhize, provincial health SG Dr Thobile Mbengashe, COGTA MEC Fikile Xasa and transport MEC Weziwe Tikana.
Provincial SACP chairperson Mzoleli Mrara speaking at the May day rally in Mthatha.