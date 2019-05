DA provincial heavyweights have descended on East London as part of the party's final push towards the May 8 elections.

The party's premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga will be addressing supporters at a #VoteForChange rally at Orient Theatre.

Bhanga is accompanied by DA Federal Chairman Athol Trollip, MP and BCM constituency leader Kevin Mileham, and DA BCM Councilor Olwethu Ntame.