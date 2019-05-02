Don't be complacent: DA leaders to party supporters ahead of elections

“Keep the ANC and EFF out of the Western Cape and let’s keep the province blue!” - this was the reverberating message from DA leaders to the party’s supporters at its Workers’ Day rally held in Cape Town.

The event was also the provincial DA’s last rally before next week’s elections.

Speakers called on party members to go all out over the next few days to ensure every supporter votes in the special voting on May 6-7 and main election on Wednesday, May 8, to keep the ANC and EFF out of power in the province.

A recent poll by the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR), which found the DA’s majority was under threat, putting the party at 44.6% on the provincial ballot, was top of mind for provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

He described next week’s election as a chance to consolidate a solid foundation already laid by the party or “allow the corruption that we are seeing in other provinces to come to the Western Cape”.

“Because here is the reality, colleagues, that you need to understand. I’m sure many of you saw the polling results from IRR that are saying there is a possibility for the EFF and the ANC to form a coalition government. I don’t think there is anyone of us here who wants the Bosasa thieves and the VBS thieves to run this province ...” he said.