E Cape’s top COPE leader joins DA
Bhanga vows party will pull out all the stops to take over province
The Democratic Alliance on Thursday welcomed the Congress of the People (COPE) Eastern Cape secretary Lindela Dyan to its ranks as part of the party’s final push towards next week’s general elections.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.