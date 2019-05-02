Ramaphosa vows to tighten noose around corruption at May Day rally

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that his government would continue to tighten the noose around corruption.

Ramaphosa, who ditched his corporate suit for a National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) red leather jacket, was addressing a crowd of about 3,500 people at Cosatu's 33rd May Day celebrations at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban.

Following a short moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa told the crowd that he wants to rid the country of corruption.

“We are going to make sure those who are found to be accountable, have to be accountable before the law. In the end corruption is not only corruption against the state, it is corruption against the people of SA.”

He singled out the embattled state entity Eskom and said government would be addressing the challenge that it has posed for the country.