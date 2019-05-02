Stop spoiling ministers with freebies while workers suffer: Julius Malema

If the EFF was government, ministers would be carrying lunchboxes to work, even if it contains mopane worms.

This was said by EFF leader Julius Malema during the party's Workers' Day rally in Alexandra, in northern Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Malema said it makes no sense that ministers eat state-sponsored food at cabinet meetings and work events while workers elsewhere carry lunchboxes.

According to the EFF leader, this was waste of money, including the bloated cabinet and ministers' state-sponsored cars and houses.

Malema said the EFF would end this waste and the special treatment of ministers who earn salaries but have their entire livelihoods funded by the state.