Parties reach for female vote
ANC, EFF talk up role of women in organisations
The ANC and the EFF both put their hearts into wooing women voters at their final rallies on Sunday.
The ANC and the EFF both put their hearts into wooing women voters at their final rallies on Sunday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.