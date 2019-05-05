'Women will be in charge,' Julius Malema tells EFF supporters

EFF leader Julius Malema has lamented the impression of women in the country, saying it is high time that women occupy leadership positions at the top.

Malema was addressing a capacity crowd of EFF supporters at the party's Tshela Thupa rally at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

He said that in the EFF women were being given freedom to lead - adding that this would be the case when the EFF became the government.

"Under [an] EFF government, women will own more than 50% of the land because they are the majority," said Malema.