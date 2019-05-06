A starter pack for first-time voters at the 2019 elections

First things first: where is your ID?

Most of us only ever see our ID books (or cards) when we need a certified copy to submit with an application for a job or school admission; or when we need to go to the bank. With only a few days away, you may be panicking because you have misplaced your ID. You also need your green barcoded ID book (or your modern ID card) to vote. No, you may not use your driver’s license, or student card or any other form of ID.

The only acceptable substitute is a temporary ID issued by the department of Home Affairs. If you haven’t applied for a replacement, all offices of the department of Home Affairs nationwide will remain open all day (from 7am to 9pm) on May 8 to issue temporary IDs to voters. So take a deep breath and relax, your government has you covered.

Where are you going to cast your vote?

Do you know where your polling station is? Use the voting station finder on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website to help you locate your polling station. When you access the site, there is a prominently marked area on the landing page where you can input your ID number and search for the name and address of polling station at which you are eligible to vote.

It’s important to check your registration details so you are able to cast both ballots – one for the national election, the other for the provincial election.

For the general election you are able to vote at a polling station other than the one you are officially registered at, although this is not ideal, nor advisable. If you are in a different province other than the one you are registered at, you will only be able to vote for the national election and not the provincial. The rules are much stricter for local government elections, so remember this well.

Ready, set, GO!

So, you’ve found your polling station, and you have your ID with you, the only thing left to do now is cast your ballots. Remember, you must get two ballots – one for the provincial election and the other for the national election.

Not sure what the difference is? Click the link below to read a quick guide: