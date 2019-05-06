Iqbal Survé gives ANC 'sizeable' election campaign donation

"It's so important that we support progressive forces ... Our support for this election has got nothing to do with Independent Media. Independent Media has its own editors‚ its own people who are responsible‚ objective and do foresight into stories. Our support is because historically since before democracy‚ after democracy‚ we believe in supporting progressive forces. It's a duty‚ you don't have to thank us."

Survé has been at the centre of graft allegations at the Public Investment Corporation‚ with various entities linked to him allegedly having benefited from deals made out of due process.

It is believed the value of his donation to the ANC was about R1m. "I only have one condition to our support‚ do not give us anything in return. We want absolutely nothing in return ... Our support is unconditional. If you win whatever council or province‚ we don't want to see you‚" he said.